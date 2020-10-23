Richlands High School bus hit early Friday morning, one taken to hospital

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One student was taken to the hospital following a school bus crash early Friday morning.

Onslow County Schools spokesperson Brent Anderson says a bus headed to Richlands High School was rear-ended just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 258 about two miles west of Richlands. Anderson says the bus was hit as it was making a stop and eight students were on board.

As a precaution, one student was taken to the hospital and two others were picked up by their parents at the scene. The rest of the students were taken to school on the bus.

Officials say there was very minor damage to the bus.

