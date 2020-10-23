Advertisement

Plymouth Town Council fires then rehires interim town manager within 3 days during public meeting

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - There is another twist to the firing of Plymouth Interim Town Manager Arlene Willis. In a remote zoom meeting Thursday night, the Plymouth Town Council voted to rehire Arlene Willis as interim town manager with all prior privileges, after just voting to fire her Monday night.

Council approved the motion to rehire Willis, but with the town attorney saying he could not comply with one part of the motion, but did not indicate what part.

Earlier this week, the council met in a virtual meeting via Zoom and voted 4 to 3 to fire Willis. During an attempt for discussion after voting to fire Willis, but the meeting quickly adjourned.

Both meetings were public via zoom, with many from the public commented on the decision as the council openly discussed the personnel issue involving Interim Town Manager Arlene Willis.

Councilwoman Mary Ann Byers motioned to terminate Willis in the Monday meeting, saying she had to turn in all town issued electronic devices and all keys she may have to properties in town. When asked by other council members, she would not give a reason for making the motion and said the motion stands as stated.

Plymouth Town Council then voted to appoint Town Clerk Joanne Floyd to serve as interim manager.

But much of that was all reversed Thursday night in another public virtual zoon meeting. As with the first meeting Monday night, there was no reason given for letting Willis go, and also, there was no reason given at Thursday night’s meeting for rehiring her in the same job capacity.

Council approved the motion to rehire Willis Thursday night in a 4-3 vote.

Interim Town Manager Arlene Willis did not comment during either virtual meetings this week.

