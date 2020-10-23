Phillip’s Forecast: A beautiful, partly sunny Friday

Friday & The Weekend

Temperatures will continue to stay above average through Saturday as high pressure remains in control of the forecast for a couple of more days. The average high this time of year is around 73 and highs through Saturday will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast today and from the west Saturday. A weak cold front will move in Saturday night and Sunday with plenty of clouds, but just a 30% chance for a shower or two. Highs will dip to the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for the Outer Banks southward to Cape Lookout. 4 to 8 foot waves will be rolling into the coast from distant Hurricane Epsilon. The hurricane will stay well away from our area, but the swells radiating from the storm will affect our beaches into early next week.

Next Week

After Sunday’s brief cool down, temps will lift back up through most of next week. High temperatures will average around 80 before a cold front is set to drop into the area Thursday night. Morning temperatures will be cooling to the 60s. The rain chances will be low early week, but climb Wednesday and Thursday as the front and a low pressure area approaches.