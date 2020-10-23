Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: A beautiful, partly sunny Friday

October is typically the driest month of the year. Enjoy rain free weather today.
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Friday & The Weekend

Temperatures will continue to stay above average through Saturday as high pressure remains in control of the forecast for a couple of more days. The average high this time of year is around 73 and highs through Saturday will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Winds will be from the northeast today and from the west Saturday. A weak cold front will move in Saturday night and Sunday with plenty of clouds, but just a 30% chance for a shower or two. Highs will dip to the low 70s Sunday afternoon.

A high surf advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for the Outer Banks southward to Cape Lookout. 4 to 8 foot waves will be rolling into the coast from distant Hurricane Epsilon. The hurricane will stay well away from our area, but the swells radiating from the storm will affect our beaches into early next week.

Next Week

After Sunday’s brief cool down, temps will lift back up through most of next week. High temperatures will average around 80 before a cold front is set to drop into the area Thursday night. Morning temperatures will be cooling to the 60s. The rain chances will be low early week, but climb Wednesday and Thursday as the front and a low pressure area approaches.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon passing east of Bermuda

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Phillip Williams, Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht and Jim Howard
Hurricane Epsilon peaked as a category 3 storm, but is back to category 1

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for October 23rd

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast for October 23rd

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:08 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Wednesday, October 22nd

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Sunday, October 18 at 6PM

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast

Latest News

News

Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Saturday 10/17

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/16/2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/16/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast 10/16

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast 10/16

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, October 16th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Friday, October 16th

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for 10/15/2020

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for 10/15/2020

Weather

Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, October 14th

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
Weather Authority Forecast for Thursday, October 14th