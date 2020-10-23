Observance for Beirut bombing happening virtually

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A somber tradition to remember the 1983 Beirut bombing that killed more than 200 U.S. service members will be virtual this year.

Today marks the 37th anniversary of the Beirut bomb blast that killed 241 U.S. service members during the Lebanese Civil War in 1983. More than 200 Marines, 20 sailors, and eight civilians were killed when a non-Lebanese truck driver drove a truck full of explosives into a Marine Regiment Headquarters building in Beirut. Many of them were stationed at Camp Lejeune.

Due to COVID-19, the memorial site will be closed to the public for the first time today and an observance ceremony will be virtual starting at 10:30 a.m. It will be livestreamed on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government television channel on local Spectrum cable, at www.G10TV.org, at DIVIDS Hub and on Facebook.

A special, private ceremony was held early Friday morning at the Beirut Memorial at Camp Lejeune. The ceremony was a candlelight vigil to honor and remembers the lives lost 37 years ago in Beirut, Lebanon.

