Medicine drop-off events to battle the opioid epidemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Agencies across North Carolina are gearing up for the fight against opioid addiction.

Operation Medicine Drop-Off is kicking off Saturday with six locations across Onslow County, as well as a permanent location at the Jacksonville Public Safety building:

-Walmart on North Marine Blvd

-Walmart on Yopp Road

-Walmart on Western Extension

-Walgreens on Gum Branch Road

-Walgreens on Western Boulevard

-Onslow Memorial Hospital

“We don’t want children to get their hands on them or anybody else,” said Sgt. Vincent Waddell of Jacksonville Police Department’s Community Services Division. “We don’t want you to be a target for potentially having these medications and somebody trying to get them.”

Overdose deaths across the country have skyrocketed since the pandemic began. In Jacksonville, law enforcement officials say they’ve seen a 40% increase in drug-related deaths since 2019.

“Addiction is a disease that thrives in isolation,” said Sophia Hayes, the Program Coordinator for the S.O.A.R. program, or Strategic Opioid Advanced Response. “So, while those public health precautions such as social distancing and quarantining are necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19, they are additional stresses or barriers to those in recovery who are seeking services.”

It’s making this year’s event more critical than any other, especially as we approach the holidays.

“There’s often some confusion if you have medication, and you have children in the house. It can be confused with candy. You can have accidental ingestion,” said Hayes.

To help keep people clean and to keep them off the street.

“Medications that you’re not using anymore, we recommend that you get rid of them,” said Waddell. “There’s no need for you to hold them.”

The drop-off does not accept needles, aerosols, or liquids.

