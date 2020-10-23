Hurricane Epsilon passing east of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Epsilon is a category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds located east of Bermuda. The storm is expected to slowly weaken through the weekend. The forecast track takes the system north from Bermuda and then northeast away from any land areas.

Hurricane Epsilon Thursday (WITN Weather)

A high surf advisory is in effect north of Cape Lookout through Sunday morning. Waves of 4 to 8 feet are likely in these areas. Minor coastal flooding will be possible by Friday and continue with the high tide cycle through the weekend.

