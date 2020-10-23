Goldsboro shooting sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to a shooting at 905 First Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Antwain Grantham with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews transported the 35-year-old Goldsboro man to Wayne UNC Healthcare for medical treatment. Once he was stable, police say crews then took Grantham to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for additional treatment.

The investigation continues, and Goldsboro Police are asking the public for additional information about the shooting. They say anyone with information about this crime or any other crime in the Wayne County area should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous, and if the information leads to a felony arrest, you will get a cash reward. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

