Advertisement

Goldsboro shooting sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

One man injured in Goldsboro shooting
One man injured in Goldsboro shooting(MGN online)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to a shooting at 905 First Street.

Officers say when they arrived, they found Antwain Grantham with a gunshot wound.

Emergency crews transported the 35-year-old Goldsboro man to Wayne UNC Healthcare for medical treatment. Once he was stable, police say crews then took Grantham to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for additional treatment.

The investigation continues, and Goldsboro Police are asking the public for additional information about the shooting. They say anyone with information about this crime or any other crime in the Wayne County area should call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

Callers will remain anonymous, and if the information leads to a felony arrest, you will get a cash reward. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Lake
Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.

News

NCEL 10-22-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Foggy Friday morning; Rain chances increase Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Foggy Friday morning with more above average temperatures in the afternoon.

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: 2 hours ago
Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Latest News

News

NCEL 10-22-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

State GOP to high court: Halt longer NC absentee deadline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Republican officials have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to return North Carolina to a shorter deadline for accepting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.

News

New Bern police chase lands couple in jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
A New Bern couple is behind bars after a police chase down U.S. 17 in Bridgeton on Wednesday.

News

A third death linked to a Charlotte church gathering

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A third death linked to a Charlotte church gathering

News

Washington-Beaufort Chamber serves hundreds during first responder appreciation lunch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Some area first responders were treated to lunch in appreciation of their service on Wednesday. The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce partnered with area businesses to host a first responders appreciation luncheon in Washington.

News

City of New Bern Replaces Flag Bearer Bear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
About two years ago, the wind and rain from Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the City of New Bern, washing away many things, including some of the town’s bears that the city of New Bern is known for.