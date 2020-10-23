Advertisement

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

President Donald Trump goes head-to-head with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
President Trump and former VP Joe Biden have final debate before election.
President Trump and former VP Joe Biden have final debate before election.(WITN)
By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.

With less than two weeks before election day, voters tuned in to the final presidential debate, hoping to get some clarity on their decision.

With early voting underway until October 31st, more than 47 million people have already voted, but millions more have yet to head to the polls.

Hunter Whittington is a political science senior at East Carolina University and says this election is close, and both candidates are campaigning very differently.

The final debate started with a conversation about COVID-19, where President Trump said the virus was going away and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he will take care of the virus if elected.

The North Carolina Republican Party Chairman, Michael Whatley said President Trump is focusing on his record the last four years and vision for the next four years.

He also said the president has a plan for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

When in Eastern North Carolina earlier this week, Doug Emhoff discussed the debate and the Biden/Harris campaign’s strategy for tackling the pandemic.

Candidates also talked about the economy and reopening the country.

Early Voting ends October 31 and election day is November 3.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Goldsboro shooting sends one man to hospital with serious injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
On Wednesday, around 8 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to a shooting at 905 First Street. Officers say when they arrived, they found Antwain Grantham with a gunshot wound.

News

NCEL 10-22-20

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
NCEL 08-12-20

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Foggy Friday morning; Rain chances increase Sunday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Foggy Friday morning with more above average temperatures in the afternoon.

News

Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Updated: 2 hours ago
Final presidential debate, political leaders react

Latest News

News

NCEL 10-22-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
WITN News At 11pm

News

State GOP to high court: Halt longer NC absentee deadline

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Republican officials have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to return North Carolina to a shorter deadline for accepting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.

News

New Bern police chase lands couple in jail

Updated: 4 hours ago
A New Bern couple is behind bars after a police chase down U.S. 17 in Bridgeton on Wednesday.

News

A third death linked to a Charlotte church gathering

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A third death linked to a Charlotte church gathering

News

Washington-Beaufort Chamber serves hundreds during first responder appreciation lunch

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Some area first responders were treated to lunch in appreciation of their service on Wednesday. The Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce partnered with area businesses to host a first responders appreciation luncheon in Washington.

News

City of New Bern Replaces Flag Bearer Bear

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
About two years ago, the wind and rain from Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the City of New Bern, washing away many things, including some of the town’s bears that the city of New Bern is known for.