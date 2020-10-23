Final presidential debate, political leaders react

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.

With less than two weeks before election day, voters tuned in to the final presidential debate, hoping to get some clarity on their decision.

With early voting underway until October 31st, more than 47 million people have already voted, but millions more have yet to head to the polls.

Hunter Whittington is a political science senior at East Carolina University and says this election is close, and both candidates are campaigning very differently.

“I think at the end of the day young people are looking to be represented. We are looking for a candidate that isn’t going to dismiss our concerns.”

The final debate started with a conversation about COVID-19, where President Trump said the virus was going away and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he will take care of the virus if elected.

The North Carolina Republican Party Chairman, Michael Whatley said President Trump is focusing on his record the last four years and vision for the next four years.

He also said the president has a plan for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“He took very bold and aggressive steps early. He shut down China despite the fact that joe Biden called it hysterical. He has promises made and promises kept on a bunch of different fronts including rebuilding the United States economy, focusing on rebuilding our military and honoring our veterans and of course putting America first."

When in Eastern North Carolina earlier this week, Doug Emhoff discussed the debate and the Biden/Harris campaign’s strategy for tackling the pandemic.

“The Trump Administration will not follow the science on coronavirus, they are not going to follow the science on climate. People are done with it. They are not going to want to trust the same people who got us into this mess to get us out. Joe Biden is going to be the president for everybody. Whether they vote for him or not. And that’s the right thing to do."

Candidates also talked about the economy and reopening the country.

“Take a look at North Carolina, they’re having spikes and they’ve been closed and they are getting killed financially.”

“I’m going to shut down the virus not the country. It’s his ineptitude that caused the country to have to shut down.”

Early Voting ends October 31 and election day is November 3.

