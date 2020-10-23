Final presidential debate, political leaders react
President Donald Trump goes head-to-head with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden had one last chance to win the hearts of voters who haven’t cast their ballots yet.
With less than two weeks before election day, voters tuned in to the final presidential debate, hoping to get some clarity on their decision.
With early voting underway until October 31st, more than 47 million people have already voted, but millions more have yet to head to the polls.
Hunter Whittington is a political science senior at East Carolina University and says this election is close, and both candidates are campaigning very differently.
The final debate started with a conversation about COVID-19, where President Trump said the virus was going away and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he will take care of the virus if elected.
The North Carolina Republican Party Chairman, Michael Whatley said President Trump is focusing on his record the last four years and vision for the next four years.
He also said the president has a plan for tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
When in Eastern North Carolina earlier this week, Doug Emhoff discussed the debate and the Biden/Harris campaign’s strategy for tackling the pandemic.
Candidates also talked about the economy and reopening the country.
Early Voting ends October 31 and election day is November 3.
