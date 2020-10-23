ECU football preparing for late kickoff at Tulsa next Friday night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is off this week, but Mike Houston and his staff are hard at work preparing the Pirates for a 9 p.m. kickoff at Tulsa next Friday night.

“It’s going to be a late one. I don’t know if anybody, my wife, she’ll never make it until midnight to see the end of that game, so we’ll have to make sure we tape that. She’ll watch it the next morning.”

Of course, the tradeoff is the game will be airing nationally on ESPN2.

If you remember last year, the Pirates fell to the Golden Hurricane on senior day, 49-24.

CONFIRMED : Holton Ahlers and his teammates who missed last week’s game against Navy due to COVID-19 did return to practice Friday, Oct. 23.

Coach Houston told WITN Sports earlier this week how he plans on preparing his team for such an early (Friday), yet late (9 p.m. ET) start.

Houston said he will be moving practice up a day from Sunday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 24. He also said meetings and dinners will be pushed back to later in the day.

“Maybe not quite get in bed as early on Thursday night, but make sure Wednesday night and Thursday night we get a signficant amount of sleep. That way we’re well-rested on gameday, and I think handling a little bit of a later start on Friday morning for our team with a typical gameday routine and hopefully will mesh up well with a nine o’clock kick.”

Tulsa (1-1, 1-0 AAC) actually takes on South Florida (1-4, 0-3 AAC) Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Pirates (1-3, 1-2 AAC) will then travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane next Friday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

