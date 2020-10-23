Advertisement

ECU football preparing for late kickoff at Tulsa next Friday night

ECU Football at Tulsa
ECU Football at Tulsa(WITN Sports)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is off this week, but Mike Houston and his staff are hard at work preparing the Pirates for a 9 p.m. kickoff at Tulsa next Friday night.

Of course, the tradeoff is the game will be airing nationally on ESPN2.

If you remember last year, the Pirates fell to the Golden Hurricane on senior day, 49-24.

CONFIRMED: Holton Ahlers and his teammates who missed last week’s game against Navy due to COVID-19 did return to practice Friday, Oct. 23.

Coach Houston told WITN Sports earlier this week how he plans on preparing his team for such an early (Friday), yet late (9 p.m. ET) start.

Houston said he will be moving practice up a day from Sunday, Oct. 25 to Saturday, Oct. 24. He also said meetings and dinners will be pushed back to later in the day.

Tulsa (1-1, 1-0 AAC) actually takes on South Florida (1-4, 0-3 AAC) Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

The Pirates (1-3, 1-2 AAC) will then travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane next Friday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

