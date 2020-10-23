Advertisement

City of New Bern Replaces Flagbearer Bear

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - About two years ago, the wind and rain from Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on the City of New Bern, washing away many things, including some of the town’s bears that the city of New Bern is known for.

“It was like they’re standing tall; they’re flying by with that concrete pad, and it just brought laughing to me and excitement with all the craziness was going on with Florence.” said the artist who painted the flagbearer bear, Vicki Vitale.

The Flagbearer Bear, in front of the New Bern City Hall, was replaced Thursday morning.

“There’s so much more to this bear. It represents our city, our state, and our country,” said Matthew Montanye the Director of Public Works.

According to city leaders, the bear was among the $100 million in damage to Florence’s residential and commercial buildings.

Efforts to replace the bear ran into snags of its own when the pandemic hit.

“It actually took us the better part of six or seven months to actually get the bear manufactured and shipped to New Bern before we could have it painted.” said Montanye.

Vitale said this time she painted the bear with a few additions.

“The skyline is different. I put that in the North Carolina flag,” she said.

The city explains the new bear was paid for by the city and reimbursed by FEMA.

The artist said it symbolizes freedom, patriotism, and the love of the country.

“I’m glad I’m still here to do it, that was ten years ago, and things change, but I felt that nobody else should do it except me,” said Vitale.

