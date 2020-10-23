Advertisement

Adolf Hitler’s speech cards on auction block in Germany

Adolf Hitler Speech Cards
Adolf Hitler Speech Cards(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MUNICH, GERMANY (NBC) - Some historic memorabilia from World War II went on the auction block Friday.

The auction took place in Munich, Germany. A sheaf of paper, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, with a recognizable phrase: “the Jewish problem,” “work, sacrifice.” These are Adolf Hitler’s speaking notes, which are on sale as part of an auction of historical artifacts.

The collection of post-1919 items at Munich’s Hermann Historica Auctioneers has attracted attention because of the presence of large amounts of memorabilia linked to the Nazi leader, responsible for some of the worst crimes in history.

Apart from the notes behind several speeches by the man who unleashed World War II and the genocide of six million European Jews, the collection contains initialed pots from his personal tea service and presentation copies of his books.

The Auctioneers manager, Bernhard Pacher, denied that the objects would end up in the hands of neo-Nazis or sympathizers, saying that only well-heeled museums and “private collectors” could afford them.

Sale prices clearly showed more interest in relics closely associated with the wartime leader’s crimes.

The set of cue cards bearing the phrase “Jewish Problem,” for a 1939 speech to graduating army officers, sold for $42,000, while the notes for a 1935 speech to a winter aid charity with phrases like “collections are annoying” went for just $14,800.

Other objects in the sale include an example of the German enigma cypher machine which was famously cracked by Polish and British cryptographers early in World War II, expected to fetch up to $82,000, as well as uniforms, military decorations and pins.

