A third death linked to a Charlotte church gathering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina health officials say a third person has died due to a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a weeklong church event.

The Charlotte Observer reports 82 cases have developed due to the events at the United House of Prayer for All People in Charlotte from Oct. 4-11.

Mecklenburg County Deputy Health Director Raynard Washington says in a statement that at least five people have been hospitalized in connection with the church outbreak.

The county tested at least 127 people for COVID-19 Thursday and has scheduled more testing for Friday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.