A Little Bit of Sunshine: Heartfelt messages from Santa, Luke Combs + talented kids

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The coronavirus pandemic can feel scary and overwhelming, which is why the WITN News at Sunrise team wants to share some good stories happening in our world every Friday morning.

The WITN News at Sunrise team will each pick a story highlighting the helpers, the givers or just anything to simply make you smile during this trying time.

The stories will highlight people in our own community, country or around the world.

Here are the stories highlighted on October 23:

Austin’s Choice:

Santa is making virtual visits ahead of Christmas.

The website, ChitChatWithSanta.com allows families to schedule a call with Santa. It serves as an alternative to a face-to-face sit downs, which are limited because of the pandemic.

Families join in online with old Saint Nick and share their holiday cheer and wishes. The calls are $28 and last six to ten minutes.

Families can also enjoy story time with Mrs. Claus or chose a pre-recorded call for those on the go.

Liz’s Choice:

Country superstar Luke Combs surprised a couple from New Bern with the ultimate wedding gift.

Jonathan and Melana soon-to-be Griffee are getting married Saturday, October 24.

Their best friend, Kayley Ireland, shared a video on Tik Tok of their engagement with Combs' new song Forever After All playing in the background. Ireland asked Combs to surprise the couple by singing the song, which will be their first dance, in person at their wedding.

Much to their surprise, Combs responded to the video. He said he can’t make it for the wedding, but agreed to send them some special gifts for their wedding day.

When the happy couple got the message, they say they were shocked.

“I was just speechless. Luke Combs makes a video, he’s my favorite country artist and artist in general, and he says my name,” Jonathan said.

Melana added, “It’s heartwarming and heartfelt to see someone to share positivity with all this negative, political stuff we have going on.”

Combs gave the couple some cups, coolers and stocked the bar for their big day tomorrow. He also says he wants to make sure the couple comes to one of his concerts next year in Raleigh.

Jim’s Choice:

Some local elementary school students are dropping wisdom on all of us!

Theater students at Southeast Elementary School in Kinston, with the help of their teacher, Holly Holder, put together a video singing Hakuna Matata and sharing their life motto on how they’re staying positive during these challenging times.

Their teacher says this shows how we can still be a community even while learning or working from home.

This is the first theater arts class for an elementary school in Lenoir County.

