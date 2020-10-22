Wayne County identifies cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within health department

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Health Department identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Health Department. A cluster is identified as any time there are five or more positive cases linked through contact tracing.

According to the health department, six new positive COVID-19 cases are linked to Wayne County Health Department staff. They say these cases occurred over two weeks, Those identified as positive were quarantined, and other employees were tested.

County leaders also say the staff members were not part of the recent free community COVID testing at the health department.

According to health leaders, the building is being cleaned and sanitized regularly following CDC guidelines, and screening continues for staff and visitors before entering the building.

