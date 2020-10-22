Advertisement

Wayne County identifies cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within health department

Wayne County Health Department COVID-19 cluster identified
Wayne County Health Department COVID-19 cluster identified(Wayne County)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Health Department identified a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Health Department. A cluster is identified as any time there are five or more positive cases linked through contact tracing.

According to the health department, six new positive COVID-19 cases are linked to Wayne County Health Department staff. They say these cases occurred over two weeks, Those identified as positive were quarantined, and other employees were tested.

County leaders also say the staff members were not part of the recent free community COVID testing at the health department.

According to health leaders, the building is being cleaned and sanitized regularly following CDC guidelines, and screening continues for staff and visitors before entering the building.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carteret County students show off skills in “Show us Your Mask” art contest

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Students across Carteret County public schools showed off their art skills in a painted face mask contest.The contest called “Show us Your Mask” highlighted students painting their works of art on face masks.

News

Blessing Box unveiled for Kinston residents

Updated: 11 minutes ago
One community is coming together to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Habitat for Humanity begins new home build

Updated: 14 minutes ago
An Eastern Carolina family is getting ready to help build their dream home, after being selected as a house recipient through the Craven County Habitat for Humanity.

News

New Bern National Night Out “Parade of Lights”

Updated: 20 minutes ago
There are many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially involving large gatherings.

Latest News

News

New Bern city grants for non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
The City of New Bern is now offering 50, $1,000 grants to non-profits within city limits whose mission or services help people impacted by the virus.

News

97-year-old Richlands woman becomes first-time voter

Updated: 27 minutes ago
As early voting continues across the state, many are voting for the first time. That includes 97-year-old Lottie Ramasay of Richlands.

News

Blessing Box unveiled for Kinston residents

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
One community is coming together to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Blessing Box was unveiled at the Kinston Community Health Center Wednesday.

News

New Bern National Night Out “Parade of Lights”

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
This year, National Night Out in New Bern happens parade style. The New Bern Police Department hosted the activities and kicked off this week with a ‘Parade of Lights’ at several local senior living facilities.

News

Students still complain of unsanitary conditions months after Paramount 3800 is found in violation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
The apartments received violations, and according to Greenville City Code enforcement, management was making improvements. However, a few residents at Paramount 3800 disagree.

News

New Bern city grants for non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
The City of New Bern is now offering 50, $1,000 grants to non-profits within city limits whose mission or services help people impacted by the virus.