Unexploded bomb found near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - An unexploded bomb found on the Outer Banks has areas near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse closed down.

The National Park Service says the ordnance was discovered on the beach this morning near the lighthouse beach access parking area in Buxton.

A Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew from Norfolk is expected to arrive this afternoon to safely remove it.

The park service has closed off a half-mile area. This includes the Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area, Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area, and the Buxton Beach Access and parking area.

“The discovery of old military devices is not uncommon along the Outer Banks. Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitors should always be on the lookout for beach hazards, especially during and after periods of rough surf.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.