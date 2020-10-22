Advertisement

Unexploded bomb found near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

The National Park Service says the ordnance was found on the beach near the lighthouse beach access parking area in Buxton.
The National Park Service says the ordnance was found on the beach near the lighthouse beach access parking area in Buxton.(NPS)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - An unexploded bomb found on the Outer Banks has areas near the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse closed down.

The National Park Service says the ordnance was discovered on the beach this morning near the lighthouse beach access parking area in Buxton.

A Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal crew from Norfolk is expected to arrive this afternoon to safely remove it.

The park service has closed off a half-mile area. This includes the Cape Hatteras Light Station grounds and parking area, Old Cape Hatteras Lighthouse parking area and beach, Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Beach Access and parking area, and the Buxton Beach Access and parking area.

