Trump adds support to Lumbee Tribe federal recognition bill

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) - Full federal recognition of North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe got a boost with President Donald Trump expressing support for a U.S. Senate bill that could bring millions of dollars more in funding to the community.

The tribe received limited recognition from the federal government in the 1950s. A White House statement released Wednesday quoted Trump backing the measure, saying the tribe won’t be forgotten.

The Senate measure also would allow the tribe to open a casino in Robeson County. Trump’s announcement comes less that two weeks before Election Day.

Joe Biden’s campaign has given support to a Lumbee recognition bill in the House.

