Advertisement

Trump adds support to Lumbee Tribe federal recognition bill

Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina
Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina(Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina Facebook)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEMBROKE, N.C. (AP) - Full federal recognition of North Carolina’s Lumbee Tribe got a boost with President Donald Trump expressing support for a U.S. Senate bill that could bring millions of dollars more in funding to the community.

The tribe received limited recognition from the federal government in the 1950s. A White House statement released Wednesday quoted Trump backing the measure, saying the tribe won’t be forgotten.

The Senate measure also would allow the tribe to open a casino in Robeson County. Trump’s announcement comes less that two weeks before Election Day.

Joe Biden’s campaign has given support to a Lumbee recognition bill in the House.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Three new deaths in Pitt Co.; Nash Co. has four more

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health & Human Services says Pitt County has three new deaths, bringing their total to 38.

News

Weather Authority Forecast for October 22 NOON

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weather Authority Forecast 1022

Crime

POLICE: Four kilos of heroin found in car battery

Updated: 1 hours ago
It happened late Saturday afternoon after Greenville officers stopped the vehicle for doing 85 in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm October afternoons continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Warm afternoons will continue as nights remain pleasantly cool

Latest News

Consumer

Sam’s Club offers virtual Christmas vacation house tour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Through this tour, you can shop Sam’s Club’s top gifts, toys, food and more all presented inside the Griswold house.

Consumer

Shoppers expected to spend less this holiday season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Federation predict shoppers will spend just shy of $1,000 on gifts, holiday food, decorations and non-gift purchases for themselves and their families.

Local

ECU investigating alleged drink tampering at fraternity house

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU officials say it is illegal for anyone to distribute food or drinks when that person knows it contains something harmful.

State

North Carolina prison official accused of bribery smuggling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 61-year-old Ollie Rose III of Pleasant Hill faces multiple charges, including conspiring to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity.

Military

200 soldiers moved after mold found in Fort Bragg barracks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Spokesman Maj. Dan Lessard says the 1st Special Forces Command soldiers, part of the Command’s 528th Special Operations Sustainment Brigade, were temporarily moved into alternate housing Oct. 10 following an air quality test.

News

COVID-19 case numbers increase in churches

Updated: 15 hours ago
Health officials in North Carolina say two people are dead from a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Charlotte.