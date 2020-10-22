Students still complain of unsanitary conditions months after Paramount 3800 is found in violation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some ECU students are disappointed, saying the promise of improved living conditions have not been met.

Back in August, WITN received photos and videos showing the dirty conditions of three ECU student living complexes: 33 East, Copper Beech, and Paramount 3800. See that story here.

The apartments received violations, and according to Greenville City Code enforcement, management was making improvements. However, a few residents at Paramount 3800 disagree.

Dylan Regling has lived there for over a year.

“Paramount is advertised as luxury student living. And this is not luxury student living,”

Lead city code enforcement officer Sharon Gray says, outside of some decking issues, the complexes were doing as requested.

“As of date, most of the most of the complexes have adhered to all our violations,” Gray said.

Regling and Jamison Perry, as well, think otherwise.

Regling found maggots after he says his neighbor above him had a flood.

“Her washing machine broke. And it flooded all over her floor," Regling said, "So, the water must have soaked through the floor, one night. That hole showed up, and water just started pouring out of the hole. We noticed maggots falling out of the hole. And we contacted maintenance, and they came out here. And they put a dehumidifier in the room. And that is the extent of what they’ve done.”

Jamison Perry says he also has bug issues.

“I even bug-bombed the apartment,” Perry said, “It seems that knats, and flying insects, and things—they just continue to get in.”

Perry believes it’s due to the overflow of trash, which was one of Paramount’s violations.

Gray says these students can reach out.

“First, contact the management office. If no resolve, then to please contact us,” Gray said.

Though Perry says he doesn’t have the option to move, a fed-up Regling, decided he’s moving out.

“They don’t seem to care about us,” Regling continues, “I do wish the apartment complex would step up a little bit. I really think they need a new management team.”

WITN reached out to Paramount 3800 twice for a response. They did not reply.

Code enforcement says all three complexes received certified letters with each specific violation. And they do follow-up inspections, but they do not check each individual room.

