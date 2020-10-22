Shoppers expected to spend less this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Retail Federation predicts consumers will spend less this holiday season by crossing themselves off the list first.

The Federation predict shoppers will spend just shy of $1,000 on gifts, holiday food, decorations and non-gift purchases for themselves and their families. That is $50 less than last year.

Nearly all of that drop came from people who say they are hesitant to buy items for themselves or their families that are not gifts while they are holiday shopping even if there’s a big sale.

