School System looking for more bus drivers

By Stacia Strong
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County School district welcomed back students to their buildings for the first time since mid-March, but with many changes for students who are now attending at least partial face to face instruction with their teachers. That also includes the procedure for getting on and off the school bus.

School Bus drivers are now responsible for completing a number of safety protocols. “Before they come on they will have their temperature checked by the bus driver, they will also utilize hand sanitizer and they will also be asked the screening questions, once they answer no to those screening questions they then will proceed to their assigned seat on the bus,” said Jennifer Wagner.

Jennifer Wagner, Communications Director for the school district says the bus drivers have been doing an amazing job at getting all that done during the first week.

Wagner says the buses are also deep cleaned in between each route. But the reduced capacity and the need for buses on the road at once has created a new demand for additional drivers.

“We are really asking if there’s anybody out there that’s interested and wants to be apart of the craven county schools family to please join us, our bus drivers enjoy working with children and so that is so important because they are the first person that they see in the morning and often they are the last person they see when leaving school in the afternoon,” said Wagner.

If you would like to become a bus driver for the Craven County School System you can find more information on their website, https://www.cravenk12.org, under their transportation page.

