POLICE: Four kilos of heroin found in car battery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say they found four kilos of heroin hidden in a car battery.

It happened late Saturday afternoon after officers stopped the vehicle for doing 85 in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Officers say at first the two people traveling from California gave them misleading information. After getting a positive K-9 alert for drugs, police noticed the car battery had been tampered with and they discovered the hidden heroin.

Police say the heroin was hidden in car's battery. (Greenville police)

The driver, Louis Candelaria, of Bloomington, California, and passenger, Mariah Ramos, of Colton, California, were charged with trafficking heroin.

The two were jailed on $1.5 million bonds.

