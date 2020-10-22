Pitt County COVID-19 supplies for local non-profits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new public-private partnership is helping to provide non-profit organizations with crucial supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Unity Network Resource Center opened last Friday in Greenville. Truckloads of supplies have already brought hand sanitizer, face masks, and cleaning supplies to local groups free of charge.

With Lutheran Services of the Carolinas, Paul Dunn said, " We’re all in this together, and so we’re going to fight it together. So if you need help, go through your non-profit agency, DSS, etc. We’re here to help all partners."

You can support the effort by making donations through the Pitt County United Way.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.