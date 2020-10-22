Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm October afternoons continue

Highs will once again reach near 80 degrees
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday

Partly cloudy skies and gentle northeast breeze will blow today. High temperatures will be warming back above average and into the upper 70s to near 80. The average high this time of year is around 73 degrees.

Thursday's highs will top out in the upper 70s
Thursday's highs will top out in the upper 70s(WITN)

Friday & The Weekend

Pleasantly cool nights and warm days will continue ahead of a weak front this weekend. Partly sunny skies after early morning fog will continue each day. Rain chances will come up a bit Saturday night and Sunday as the front stalls near our area. Rain chances will be around 30% Sunday.

A heavy surf advisory will be in effect tonight through Sunday. The high waves are arriving from distant Hurricane Epsilon. The hurricane will stay well away from our area, but the wave radiating from the storm will affect our beaches through the weekend.

