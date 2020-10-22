North Carolina prison official accused of bribery smuggling

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - A federal grand jury has indicted a North Carolina prison official on a bribery and smuggling scheme that funneled drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 61-year-old Ollie Rose III of Pleasant Hill faces multiple charges, including conspiring to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity.

Prosecutors say Rose was a case manager who used his position to smuggle contraband, including marijuana and tobacco into the prison for inmates.

The indictment alleges that in exchange for his smuggling, Rose received from $500 to $1,200 in cash or a mobile app.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.