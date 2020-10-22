New Bern police chase lands couple in jail

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern couple is behind bars after a police chase down U.S. 17 in Bridgeton on Wednesday.

Deputies say the chase continued over the Neuse River Bridge. According to officers, they saw George Midgette the III throw a bag from the car when crossing the bridge.

They later determined the bag contained drugs and a gun. Deputies say they were able to stop and arrest Midgette near the Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern.

Midgette and his girlfriend Dennazia Boyd are both facing several charges, including felony drug charges.

