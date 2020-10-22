Advertisement

New Bern police chase lands couple in jail

Dennazia Boyd and George Midgette were charged after a police chase in New Bern
Dennazia Boyd and George Midgette were charged after a police chase in New Bern(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern couple is behind bars after a police chase down U.S. 17 in Bridgeton on Wednesday.

Deputies say the chase continued over the Neuse River Bridge. According to officers, they saw George Midgette the III throw a bag from the car when crossing the bridge.

They later determined the bag contained drugs and a gun. Deputies say they were able to stop and arrest Midgette near the Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern.

Midgette and his girlfriend Dennazia Boyd are both facing several charges, including felony drug charges.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unexploded bomb found near Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
The National Park Service says the ordnance was found on the beach this morning near the lighthouse beach access parking area in Buxton.

State

Trump adds support to Lumbee Tribe federal recognition bill

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A White House statement released Wednesday quoted Trump backing the measure, saying the tribe won’t be forgotten.

Coronavirus

COVID-19: Three new deaths in Pitt Co.; Nash Co. has four more

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The state Department of Health & Human Services says Pitt County has three new deaths, bringing their total to 38.

Crime

POLICE: Four kilos of heroin found in car battery

Updated: 3 hours ago
It happened late Saturday afternoon after Greenville officers stopped the vehicle for doing 85 in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Latest News

Crime

POLICE: Four kilos of heroin found in car battery

Updated: 3 hours ago
It happened late Saturday afternoon after Greenville officers stopped the vehicle for doing 85 in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm October afternoons continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Warm afternoons will continue as nights remain pleasantly cool

Consumer

Sam’s Club offers virtual Christmas vacation house tour

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Through this tour, you can shop Sam’s Club’s top gifts, toys, food and more all presented inside the Griswold house.

Consumer

Shoppers expected to spend less this holiday season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Federation predict shoppers will spend just shy of $1,000 on gifts, holiday food, decorations and non-gift purchases for themselves and their families.

Local

ECU investigating alleged drink tampering at fraternity house

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
ECU officials say it is illegal for anyone to distribute food or drinks when that person knows it contains something harmful.

State

North Carolina prison official accused of bribery smuggling

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 61-year-old Ollie Rose III of Pleasant Hill faces multiple charges, including conspiring to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity.