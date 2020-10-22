New Bern National Night Out “Parade of Lights”

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There are many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially involving large gatherings.

One event that’s changed in the East for many cities is the annual National Night Out. Organizations are getting creative to find ways for law enforcement to connect with the community with a fun and lively event.

This year, National Night Out in New Bern happens parade style. The New Bern Police Department hosted the activities and kicked off this week with a ‘Parade of Lights’ at several local senior living facilities.

The officers all lined up the cars with their lights and sirens on. Fire and EMS departments were also part of the parade. The New Bern Parade of Lights also continues next week, with officers making several stops through different neighborhoods.

