New Bern city grants for non-profit organizations affected by COVID-19

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is now offering 50, $1,000 grants to non-profits within city limits whose mission or services help people impacted by the virus.

Promise Place is a non-profit organization that applied for the grant. Promise Place assists victims of sexual assault.

Since Covid-19 has pushed many things online, Promise Place has had to account for new expenses, like computers and PPE.

Joshua Chitalo with Promise Place said“ COVID it has been a big problem.” They aren’t the only non-profit in a tough spot these days. So the New Bern Board of Aldermen approved $50,000, they say from the general fund to help non-profits within city limits.

“The non-profits are really struggling. So I know this is a small, small way to help them, but if it’s a little bit of help then we’re glad to be able to do it.” said Aldermen Sabrina Bengel.

Bengel said the grants will be given out on a first come fist serve basis. According to the city, qualifying non-profits include those that have a 501 c3. Applications and supporting documents should be submitted to this email: jhighfill@befcor.com.

Chitalo said the money his non-profit receives will go towards food they will distribute. “So a thousand dollars will go a long way towards the contribution of purchasing food.” he said.

Bengel explains the money can go towards things like payroll or operational expenses.

“If they’re struggling right now losing their funds for a mission or they’re closed not getting anything in they still have bills to pay.” she said.

The city says, if there is money left over, non-profits may be contacted to get an additional award, if approved by the Board of Aldermen.

The last day to apply for the grant is November, 9th.

