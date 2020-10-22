Advertisement

Men charged with performing illegal castration in Oklahoma

According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man's testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — According to court documents, two men in southeast Oklahoma have been charged for allegedly performing an illegal gender reassignment surgery without a license and storing the body parts in a freezer.

According to an affidavit by Le Flore County Sheriff Rodney Derryberry, Bob Lee Allen and Thomas Evans Gates lured a 28-year-old to a cabin where they removed the man’s testicles and tried to get him to participate in cannibalism.

The two were arrested on initial complaints Tuesday and were still being held Wednesday at the LeFlore County Detention Center on separate $295,000 bonds.

Assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were requested and an initial appearance in the case is set for Oct. 23.

