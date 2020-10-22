Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: AM fog to another warm afternoon

Highs will once again warm to around 80 degrees
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Thursday

Visibility will be a problem again for the morning commute with fog developing through the area. Coverage won’t be as great the last few mornings but anticipate using some caution on the roads. High temperatures will be warming back above average and into the upper 70s with a northeast wind. Thursday will have the lowest humidity for the rest of the week with mostly clear skies. The average high this time of year is around 73 degrees.

Friday & The Weekend

A weak cold front will approach from the west this weekend before stalling just to our north on Sunday. This means the warm and muggy air will stick around through the weekend with highs continuing to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and lows holding in the 60s. Rain chances will come up a bit on Sunday, but will likely not exceed 20%.

