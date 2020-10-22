Hurricane Epsilon will pass east of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Epsilon is back down to a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph winds. The storm is expected to slowly weaken through the weekend. The storm is centered about 150 miles east of Bermuda Thursday midday. The storm will stay east of the island as it passes by later tonight before racing to the northeast this weekend.

Hurricane Epsilon Thursday (WITN Weather)

Beach impacts will be felt along the coast with an increase in surf and rip risk. A heavy surf advisory will begin this evening and last until at least Sunday. Minor coastal flooding will be possible by Friday and continue with the high tide cycle through the weekend.

