Gov. Cooper calls on communities to help enforce COVID restrictions

I do believe that most of the people of North Carolina want to slow the spread of this virus and that, collectively, we have significant power to do that.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In the NCDHHS’s latest effort to curb COVID spread in communities across the state, they’ve not only extended Phase 3 by three weeks, but have also reached out to numerous counties asking health leaders to take action at the local level.

Governor Roy Cooper Wednesday called on local governments, empowering them to assist with the fight against COVID-19.

“Starting with mobilizing businesses, community and faith leaders on the ‘three Ws.’ We need everyone’s leadership in this moment,” said Cooper during Wednesday’s briefing.

In the letter, addressed to 36 North Carolina counties, local governments are asked to consider the following:

Adopting an ordinance that imposes a civil penalty for violating its provisions.

Issuing a local Emergency Proclamation setting higher standards to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supporting the local health director to issue and enforce an Imminent Hazard Abatement Order against entities whose actions, including failure to comply with the governor’s executive order, present an imminent hazard to your community.

In addition, Cooper asked residents to work together to make sure everyone is safe, even if that means making sure business owners are enforcing COVID-19 guidelines.

“The vast majority of people who go into retail establishments want it to be safe. And the vast majority of people in this state understand that wearing a mask and social distancing will keep everybody safer.”

In Pitt County, nearly 6,000 people have contracted the virus.

Health director Dr. John Silvernail is telling his residents nothing is better than socially distancing and wearing masks until a vaccine is ready.

“If you liken this to a fire, we are the fuel for that fire: those of us who haven’t had COVID yet. So, until we can make more of us unburnable by vaccinating the population, I think we’re going to continue to see a smoldering fire.”

Governor Cooper says COVID precautions have become too politicized, but is optimistic that, following the elections, people will band together to overcome the virus.

“Hopefully getting past this election will help us come together on this,” he said Wednesday. “I know this has been involved in the political process and that’s a frustrating thing, but I do believe that most of the people of North Carolina want to slow the spread of this virus and that, collectively, we have significant power to do that.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.