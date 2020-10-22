Advertisement

GOP wants state’s absentee deadline moved up

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Republican officials have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to move up North Carolina’s recently extended deadline for accepting absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day.

State Republican legislative leaders filed an appeal on Thursday.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections had announced in late September that absentee ballots could be accepted by counties until Nov. 12, as long as they were mailed by Election Day.

That rule change lengthened the period for accepting ballots from three days to nine. The state board made the change as part of a legal settlement with voting rights advocates.

