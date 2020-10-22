Goldsboro woman calling for voter ID law after she was denied regular ballot

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County election officials say an administrative error led to a Goldsboro woman being denied her ballot to vote when she went earlier this week.

When Susie Ferguson went to vote at the Maxwell Center, she was told her ballot had already been cast Saturday morning, while she said she was working in the woods.

“I believe that having the right to vote is your birthright,” said Ferguson. “If you were born here then you’re allowed to vote.”

Instead, she was given a provisional ballot, meaning the county board of elections would rule if it were to be counted after an investigation.

“Had we had to show a voter I.D. when we were getting our ballots, then somebody probably would not have gotten my ballot,” said Ferguson.

North Carolina currently does not have an active voter I.D. law. The one passed by voters in the state in 2018 is currently held up in federal court.

But it still wouldn’t have solved this problem, according to Wayne County Elections Director Annie Risku.

“This was simple human error,” said Risku. “There are, of course, going to be small hiccups in any large process like this. And, most of the time, the fail-safe methods are there.”

A preliminary investigation into Ferguson’s case led Risku to believe the vote would be counted when the board votes on provisional ballots. That, however, won’t be until November 13, ten days after the election.

“When we pulled away, I cried,” said Ferguson. I felt that I had been robbed of something that I didn’t even know was there until it was not there. Sometimes you don’t realize what you have until it’s taken away."

