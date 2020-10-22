Epsilon back to a category 2 hurricane; Staying east of Bermuda

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Epsilon is now a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 110 mph. The storm is expected to slowly weaken through the weekend. The storm is centered about 200 miles east of Bermuda Thursday morning. The storm will stay east of the island as it passes by later tonight before racing to the Northeast this weekend.

Hurricane Epsilon will likely track well east of Bermuda late Thursday. (WITN)

Beach impacts will be felt along the coast with an increase in surf and rip risk. The threat to coastal waters will begin as early as Thursday night and last through the weekend. Minor coastal flooding will be possible by Friday and continue with the high tide cycle through the weekend.

