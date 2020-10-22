Advertisement

FBI probes 2020 election security concerns

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (AP) - US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election, according to the Associated Press and NBC news. Top intel official says US will ‘impose costs and consequences’ on those behind foreign interference in election. The FBI director says despite foreign efforts to interfere with elections, ‘you should be confident that your vote counts.’

U.S. officials say Iran is responsible for emails meant to intimidate American voters and sow unrest in multiple states, and Tehran and Moscow have also obtained voter registration with the goal of interfering in the election.

John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, and FBI Director Chris Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 U.S. election.

Democratic voters in at least four battleground states, including Florida and Pennsylvania, have received threatening emails, falsely purporting to be from the far-right group Proud Boys, that warned ``we will come after you'' if the recipients didn’t vote for President Donald Trump.

