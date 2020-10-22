Advertisement

COVID-19 case numbers increase in churches

By Amber Lake
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in North Carolina say two people are dead from a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Charlotte.

This comes as state health leaders say the number of coronavirus cases related to religious gatherings has increased since May, 2020.

Some local church leaders blame the spread of COVID-19 to the separation of church and state, and saying some churches don’t follow the guidelines set.

According to the NCDHHS website, since May, religious gatherings have had 76 reported clusters across our state and the number of cases continues to rise.

Dan Burris is the Pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville and says his church has been worshipping primarily online and live streaming services since the second week of March.

They are also following guidelines when they do have in-person services but that doesn’t mean that all churches are doing this.

Governor Roy Cooper said in a press conference Wednesday that the case numbers are not where they need to be.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the spread of COVID-19 is most likely to occur indoors when people don’t wear masks or socially distance themselves.

With colder weather on the way, NCDHHS says activities will start moving inside, which means people need to remember to wear their masks to avoid the spread of the virus.

For a link to the update COVID-19 numbers in churches, visit the link below.

Clusters in NC Report

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 case numbers increase in churches

Updated: 1 hour ago
Health officials in North Carolina say two people are dead from a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Charlotte.

News

Carteret County students show off skills in “Show us Your Mask” art contest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Students across Carteret County public schools showed off their art skills in a painted face mask contest.

Weather

Matt’s Forecast: Not as humid Thursday, still warm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Back to around 80 degrees on Thursday

News

Beaufort County woman killed in early morning crash on Highway 264

Updated: 2 hours ago
Troopers say a 75-year-old woman from Bath is dead after a crash in Beaufort County early Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Pitt County COVID-19 supplies for local non-profits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
A new public-private partnership is helping to provide non-profit organizations with crucial supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Carteret County students show off skills in “Show us Your Mask” art contest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Students across Carteret County public schools showed off their art skills in a painted face mask contest.The contest called “Show us Your Mask” highlighted students painting their works of art on face masks.

News

Blessing Box unveiled for Kinston residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
One community is coming together to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Habitat for Humanity begins new home build

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Eastern Carolina family is getting ready to help build their dream home, after being selected as a house recipient through the Craven County Habitat for Humanity.

News

New Bern National Night Out “Parade of Lights”

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially involving large gatherings.

News

Wayne County identifies cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within health department

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
Wayne County identifies cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within health department