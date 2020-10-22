COVID-19 case numbers increase in churches

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health officials in North Carolina say two people are dead from a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a church in Charlotte.

This comes as state health leaders say the number of coronavirus cases related to religious gatherings has increased since May, 2020.

Some local church leaders blame the spread of COVID-19 to the separation of church and state, and saying some churches don’t follow the guidelines set.

According to the NCDHHS website, since May, religious gatherings have had 76 reported clusters across our state and the number of cases continues to rise.

Dan Burris is the Pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville and says his church has been worshipping primarily online and live streaming services since the second week of March.

They are also following guidelines when they do have in-person services but that doesn’t mean that all churches are doing this.

“We have been limiting our numbers to 10 and then to 25 for in-person inside worship and worshipping outside up to 50 people. There’s been some flexibility. Obviously there’s the separation of church and state and so I think that there are some faith communities that maybe aren’t following the guidelines that are laid out by the state."

Governor Roy Cooper said in a press conference Wednesday that the case numbers are not where they need to be.

“Starting with mobilizing businesses, community and faith leaders on the 3 W’s. We need everyone’s leadership at this moment talking about wearing masks, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands.”

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the spread of COVID-19 is most likely to occur indoors when people don’t wear masks or socially distance themselves.

With colder weather on the way, NCDHHS says activities will start moving inside, which means people need to remember to wear their masks to avoid the spread of the virus.

