Carteret County students show off skills in “Show us Your Mask” art contest

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students across Carteret County public schools showed off their art skills in a painted face mask contest.

The contest called “Show us Your Mask” highlighted students painting their works of art on face masks.

The three winning artists selected are first-grader Charli Sykes from Morehead City Primary, eighth-grader Finley Guthrie from Down East Middle School, and Carolyn Le, a junior at Croatan High School.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson delivered ribbons and certificates to the winners this week.

Organizers say this project allows students to express themselves through art and reminds people about the importance of wearing face masks in public to slow the spread of COVID-19.

