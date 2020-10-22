Blessing Box unveiled for Kinston residents

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - One community is coming together to help neighbors in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Blessing Box was unveiled at the Kinston Community Health Center Wednesday.

The blessing box has non-perishable foods, snacks, toiletries, and cleaning supplies.

Anyone is welcome to take items as needed, and you can also contribute items for others to use.

Greater Vision Outreach Ministry and the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina is partnering with the center to help with residents' critical needs.

