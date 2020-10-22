Advertisement

Beaufort County Community College receives $300,000 to expand classroom technology

(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local community college receives more than $300,000 to expand its digital capabilities and connect with area high school students. Beaufort County Community College received a $329,000 grant from the USDA Rural Development office Wednesday.

School leaders say the funds will be used for technology upgrades in classrooms to expand the college’s ability to provide online content and broadcast live classes to high schools in surrounding counties.

President David Loope says offering students in rural areas the opportunity to earn college credits can change their futures.

“We see people with college coursework now who have the capacity to transfer to a university, who would otherwise not have had this opportunity, and it makes a big difference in their lives.”

beaufort County Community College President David Loope

The college offers the broadcast coursework to students free of charge.

