Anonymous woman pays off day’s worth of birthday cakes in memory of son

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) - An anonymous woman from Rhode Island, who lost her son a year ago, spread positivity and love to others by paying off several children’s birthday cakes that had been ordered from a pastry shop.

On Sunday, Renee Smith went to pick up the birthday cake she had preordered for her son Connor’s 6th birthday. She soon found the cake from Borrelli’s Pastry Shop in Coventry, Rhode Island, had already been paid for.

Assistant manager Liya Harrison, 19, was working at the pastry shop that day. She says a woman came in, saying she lost her son about a year ago and “wanted to spread positivity.” She paid for all three children’s birthday cakes that had been set for pick up that day.

“I was in shock at first. I really didn’t know what to say. I think I asked her did she give any information about her son or anything that I can say thank you,” Smith said.

Harrison says the woman wished to remain anonymous.

“It was definitely an inspiration for me and the other girls here,” Harrison said. “It was really emotional. I was sad when she said it because I didn’t know what to say, but when she said she wanted to pay and help another family, that made me happy.”

The anonymous act of kindness resonated with Smith. She told her son where the cake came from when she returned home and posted about the gesture on Facebook.

“I can’t imagine the feeling this woman had, the pain you go through losing a child, and then. to do something like this for somebody else and to give for somebody else, it was a little overwhelming and emotional,” she said.

