97-year-old Richlands woman becomes first-time voter

Lottie Ramasy said something about this election pushed her to show up at the polls for the first time.
Lottie Ramasay votes for the first time in Richlands.
Lottie Ramasay votes for the first time in Richlands.(Liam Collins)
By Liam Collins
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - As early voting continues across the state, many are voting for the first time. That includes 97-year-old Lottie Ramasay of Richlands.

“I didn’t get the chance back then to vote. I didn’t know nothing much about it. But I do now.” said Ramasy. “I never voted for a president. I didn’t get the chance, I didn’t know much about it.”

Ramasay’s mind is as sharp as ever, which is why she decided this year would be the right year to change that.

“She feels like it’s important now,” said Ramasy’s daughter-in-law Tammy Powell. “She feels really strongly about who she wants to vote for this year. And I feel it’s my duty to take her and let her cast her vote and have her voice heard.”

Powell said she had to register Ramasay to vote this cycle, and ever since Ramasay had been begging her to take her to the polls to cast her ballot for the first time.

That happened Wednesday.

“Year, years and years,” said Ramasay. “And I voted today.”

All because something about the circumstances of this election, above nearly 100 years of others, compelled her to do so.

“I got a good mind, everybody talk about having Alzheimers,” said Ramasay. “I said, ‘well thank God he has blessed my mind.’ And I’m trusting him right on that he’ll keep it.”

Early voting in North Carolina continues until Oct. 31, and if you haven’t registered to vote yet, you can do so at an early voting location.

