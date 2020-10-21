Teacher of the Week: Barbie Shedd from Swansboro High School

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 21 is Barbie Shedd, an engineering teacher at Swansboro High School.

Shedd has been teaching for the last 16 years, but did not begin her professional career in education. She worked in banking for 10 years as the on-the-job teller trainer before transitioning to education. She first taught math and eventually engineering, which she has been teaching for the last 10 years.

After school, Shedd is the lead coach and mentor for the Zimanators, a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team and the only team in Onslow County.

She was recognized as the Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year in 2018-2019.

The person who nominated Mrs. Shedd wrote, "I would like to nominate Barbie Shedd to be acknowledged as a WITN Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Shedd has been a teacher at Swansboro High School for the past 15 years. She currently serves as our engineering teacher and robotics team coach. Her programs cover basic engineering to complex design with many students graduating and planning future careers in the field of engineering.

As the robotics season approaches, Mrs. Shedd spends countless evenings and weekends at school preparing for upcoming competitions. Those competitions are typically held at universities across the state and she travels with her team and leads them strenuous 2-3 day events. In addition to teaching and coaching the robotics team, Mrs. Shedd collaborates with business and military partners to find mentors for her engineering students. Many of these mentors have been part of our school community for more than 10 years because of her work and support. As a result, our engineering and robotics program is one of the strongest in the state.

Mrs. Shedd has a true passion for teaching and learning. She loves her students as if they were her own children. It’s not unusual to see her at athletic games cheering for students because they don’t have parents to attend. It is not usual for her to spend her off hours encouraging, supporting, and tutoring students, whether they are in her classes or not. She is one in a million and we are proud to call her a Swansboro Pirate."

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

