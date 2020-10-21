Advertisement

Teacher of the Week: Barbie Shedd from Swansboro High School

WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 21 is Barbie Shedd, an engineering teacher at Swansboro High School.
By Liz Bateson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 21 is Barbie Shedd, an engineering teacher at Swansboro High School.

Shedd has been teaching for the last 16 years, but did not begin her professional career in education. She worked in banking for 10 years as the on-the-job teller trainer before transitioning to education. She first taught math and eventually engineering, which she has been teaching for the last 10 years.

After school, Shedd is the lead coach and mentor for the Zimanators, a FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team and the only team in Onslow County.

She was recognized as the Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year in 2018-2019.

The person who nominated Mrs. Shedd wrote, "I would like to nominate Barbie Shedd to be acknowledged as a WITN Teacher of the Week. Mrs. Shedd has been a teacher at Swansboro High School for the past 15 years. She currently serves as our engineering teacher and robotics team coach. Her programs cover basic engineering to complex design with many students graduating and planning future careers in the field of engineering.

As the robotics season approaches, Mrs. Shedd spends countless evenings and weekends at school preparing for upcoming competitions. Those competitions are typically held at universities across the state and she travels with her team and leads them strenuous 2-3 day events. In addition to teaching and coaching the robotics team, Mrs. Shedd collaborates with business and military partners to find mentors for her engineering students. Many of these mentors have been part of our school community for more than 10 years because of her work and support. As a result, our engineering and robotics program is one of the strongest in the state.

Mrs. Shedd has a true passion for teaching and learning. She loves her students as if they were her own children. It’s not unusual to see her at athletic games cheering for students because they don’t have parents to attend. It is not usual for her to spend her off hours encouraging, supporting, and tutoring students, whether they are in her classes or not. She is one in a million and we are proud to call her a Swansboro Pirate."

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

UPDATE: HBCU School’s president has died after 3 months in role due to covid-19

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:08 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
Saint Augustine’s University announced Irving Pressley McPhail’s death Thursday night in a post on their Facebook page.

ECU

ECU announces committee to help create financial plan for future

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The committee will seek input and feedback of the entire campus community, while exploring possible approaches to cost reduction and revenue expansion.

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Joy James from B.F. Grady Elementary School

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:37 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 14 is Joy James, an eighth grade math teacher at B.F. Grady Elementary School in Duplin County.

Education

Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:16 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Johnson
Pitt County Schools announce 2020 Beginning Teacher of the Year and runner-up

Latest News

Education

Carteret Community College awarded nearly $1 million USDA grant

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:01 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The grant is targeted to help health care and education institutions buy equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.

State

UNC Asheville continues shelter in place after receiving threats involving BLM mural on campus

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
The emailed threats demanded the Black Lives Matter mural on University Heights on campus be painted over.

Education

UNC delays spring semester, cancels Spring Break

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team
UNC says it will instead determine how to give students five days off from classes over the course of the semester.

Teacher Of The Week

Send your nominations for Teacher of the Week

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week segment started back up again Wednesday, August 19.

ECU

Students respond to ECU’s updated plan for spring semester

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT
|
By WITN Web Team and Sharon Johnson
Students respond to ECU’s updated plan for spring semester

Teacher Of The Week

Teacher of the Week: Iyesha Chin Phillips from North Pitt High School

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:25 AM EDT
|
By Liz Bateson
WITN’s Teacher of the Week for October 7 is Iyesha Chin Phillips, a special education teacher at North Pitt High School.