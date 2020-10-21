Stage IV breast cancer patients raise awareness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of death for women, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health.

As we continue to spread awareness throughout the month of October, two ladies, fighting breast cancer themselves, are reminding women to get checked, even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

You see the bright pink ribbons everywhere. You see the walks. However, breast cancer warriors Lindsey Forde-Smith and Darylene Finklestein say the reason we’re spreading all of this awareness is to save a life by catching it before it’s too late.

“I have no family history of breast cancer," Smith said, “I’m the only one with breast cancer in my family. I was under the age of 50 when I was diagnosed. I’m not a smoker. I lead pretty healthy lifestyle. I never imagined that a radiology, who is my friend now, would look at me and say, ‘You have invasive ductile carcinoma.’ And I never imagined, a year later, that my PET scan would light up like a Christmas tree.”

Smith, of Greenville, was diagnosed in 2010.

Darylene Finklestein, of Charlotte, was diagnosed in July 2006. Both women battle stage IV, metastatic breast cancer. There is no cure. And for both, it has spread to the bones.

“I did some additional testing and found that chemo really wasn’t going to make much difference in my outcome. I still had a good chance of not having a and future reoccurrence. So, I didn’t do chemo," Finklestein said, “And I went on with my life. And at ten years, I had a big party, thinking, ‘Yay! I’m cured.’ And then, in June of 2019, I woke up in the middle of the night with a sharp pain across my chest. I thought I was having a heart attack.”

One in eight women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Women of color have even higher chances.

“As women, [when] something is going on below our waste, we are at the doctor immediately," Smith said.

Although, she it’s not as quick for our mammograms. In fact, due to the pandemic, a study at the University of Chicago showed fewer breast cancers are being diagnosed.

“Don’t put it off. Don’t not do it because you’re afraid you don’t want to know what the answer is. My cancer was not found on a mammogram. It was found with my self-exam."

Associate professor of internal medicine and director of hematology and oncology fellowship program at Vidant, Dr. Mahvish Muzaffar says there are dire disadvantages for waiting too late.

“That doesn’t mean that cancer has gone away," Muzaffar said, “And our concern as someone at war with cancer care is that we may see these patients presence with even more advance cases.”

Muzaffar says it’s safe to continue your usual check-ups.

“Cancer is curable. It’s not a death sentence if found early. And how can we find it early? By screening.”

She says women battling or who are recovered from cancer are more susceptible to the coronavirus.

Finklestein’s cancer was found through a self-check. She counts her journey all as joy, because it was hard be joyful in the beginning.

“One word kept coming up to me. And that was joy. And I decided my new purpose was going to be—I was going to have joy in my life, I was going to share joy with other people, but I also wanted to teach other people how they can have joy in their life. And I thought, ‘Who better than someone with stage IV cancer to tell you even if things are bad, you can have joy in your life?,'" said Finklestein.

She started a support group on Facebook called Charlotte-area MBC support group. They meet twice a month.

Vidant is offering free mammograms on Nov. 17.

Around the East, cities are raising awareness. Williamston Fire-Rescue painted hydrants pink for supporters to sign. Carolina Breast Imaging had pink walks for support. And Eastern Radiology has signs out front and a virtual Ride for the Ribbon.

Men are also susceptible. The National Breast Cancer Foundation says in 2020, an estimated 2,620 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U-S, and approximately 520 will die.

The American Cancer society suggests having conversations with your doctor at age 40, depending on your family history.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.