Phillip’s Forecast: Warm and rather humid afternoon

A brief shower or two are possible in the warm, humid weather
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday & Thursday

We’ll continue to deal with fog each morning with skies trending partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. Highs will peak near 80 degrees with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday & The Weekend

A cold front will approach from the west this weekend before stalling just to our north on Sunday. This means the warm and muggy air will stick around through the weekend with highs continuing to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and lows holding in the 60s. Rain chances will come up a bit on Sunday, but will likely not exceed 30%.

