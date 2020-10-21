Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Odessa and Camilla

The lovable labs are about 3 years old and volunteers believe they are sisters.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pets from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina are Odessa and Camilla.

The lovable labs are about 3 years old and volunteers believe they are sisters. They say the pair was found together and love being around each other. They prefer to be close to each other and love each other’s company.

Volunteers describe the pets as very well behaved with fantastic manners. They are currently being fostered in a home with another dog and some cats and get along well with other animals.

Capital Subaru of Greenville is sponsoring adoption fees through the end of October. That means Odessa and Camilla’s adoption fee is $100 together versus the typical $300 cost.

You can meet the pair at Capital Subaru Saturday, October 24 from 11- 3 p.m. for an adoption event.

You can see all the adoptable pets from the humane society here.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

