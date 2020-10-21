North Carolina police officer assaulted trying to arrest man
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROWLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A North Carolina police officer suffered facial injuries after he tried to arrest a man in response to a domestic call.
News outlets report Rowland officer Michael Sale responded to a domestic call around midnight Friday. A man at the scene who was said to be drunk and was disorderly, refused to obey the officer and resisted arrest.
According to police, Sale and the suspect got into a fist fight during the arrest. Rowland Police Chief Hubert Graham said Sale suffered a broken nose and was admitted to the hospital before being released on Saturday.
