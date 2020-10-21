Martin County receives $900,000 to pay rent, utilities for low-income residents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County will receive $900,000 to help hundreds of residents who have been struggling financially with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money, from the NC Commerce Community Development Block Grant specifically for coronavirus relief, will pay for some residents' rent, mortgage and utility bills.

The county manager, David Bone, says the area has a higher than average population of low- and moderate-income residents.

“That’s our focus, is to try to help those individuals who need the help the most,” said Bone.

One resident, Avron Oden, says he is interested in applying because the extra money would help support his family.

“It’s a lot more difficult now,” said Oden. “I was working part time. We don’t have that coming in anymore.”

The goal is to provide emergency rent, mortgage or utility payments to those who need it most for up to six months.

Bone says they have to complete a grant agreement and contract an administrator before residents can start applying to get financial help.

He says in a press release that payments depend on “1) eligibility determination from NC Commerce, 2) income verification of each household, and 3) verification of no duplication of benefits.”

Martin County applied for the grant in September and received notice of the grant award last Friday.

