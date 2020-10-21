Man wounded in afternoon Kinston shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the corner of Dixon Street and Old Snow Hill Road.

Chief Tim Dilday says a man was shot in the leg and it appears he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

