Man wounded in afternoon Kinston shooting
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the corner of Dixon Street and Old Snow Hill Road.
Chief Tim Dilday says a man was shot in the leg and it appears he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
