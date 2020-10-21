Advertisement

Man wounded in afternoon Kinston shooting

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon on Dixon Street in Kinston.
A man was shot Wednesday afternoon on Dixon Street in Kinston.(WITN)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:00 p.m. at the corner of Dixon Street and Old Snow Hill Road.

Chief Tim Dilday says a man was shot in the leg and it appears he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WITN-TV and WITN.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State surpasses 4,000 virus deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday afternoon released new virus statistics.

Coronavirus

Cooper extends Phase 3 reopening for three more weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper said Phase 3 will be paused for the next three weeks.

News

Kinston license plate agency reopens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the license plate agency has reopened.

Coronavirus

Five ferry workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the employees are under quarantine for at least 14 days.

Latest News

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm and rather humid afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Warm weather will be with us Wednesday afternoon

Local

Beaufort County woman killed in early morning crash on Highway 264

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 75-year-old woman from Beaufort County died in an early morning crash on Wednesday.

Crime

Grifton man indicted for embezzling from grandmother, great-aunt estates

Updated: 5 hours ago
A Greene County grand jury indicted Shawn Brooks on six counts of embezzlement.

State

Body of missing hiker found in North Carolina mountains

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
According to a statement from the Haywood County Emergency Management team, 27-year-old Chad Seger’s body was found in the Pisgah National Forest on Tuesday.

State

Library removes name of white supremacist from branch

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A Charlotte Mecklenburg Library branch near SouthPark mall is named after Gov. Cameron A. Morrison, who helped lead the white supremacy campaign of 1898.

Coronavirus

At least 50 COVID-19 cases tied to North Carolina event

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Mecklenburg County urged all people who attended convocation events at the United House of Prayer for All People on Oct. 10 and 11 to get tested.