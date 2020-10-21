Arrest made in shooting that killed one, wounded another

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged in a shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman this morning.

Edgecombe County deputies say the call came in as a shooting and a vehicle crash on Highway 43 between Rocky Mount and Pinetops.

Deputies found a man and a woman shot inside the wrecked truck.

Darrion Williams died, while the woman survived, deputies say.

They were able to arrest 21-year-old Dari Johnson on first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first degree kidnapping charges.

Deputies say community help aided them in making an arrest so quickly.

Johnson is in the Edgecombe County jail without bond.

