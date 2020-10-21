Advertisement

Arrest made in shooting that killed one, wounded another

Dari Johnson was charged with killing a man and wounding a woman in Edgecombe County.
Dari Johnson was charged with killing a man and wounding a woman in Edgecombe County.(Edgecombe Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged in a shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman this morning.

Edgecombe County deputies say the call came in as a shooting and a vehicle crash on Highway 43 between Rocky Mount and Pinetops.

Deputies found a man and a woman shot inside the wrecked truck.

Darrion Williams died, while the woman survived, deputies say.

They were able to arrest 21-year-old Dari Johnson on first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and first degree kidnapping charges.

Deputies say community help aided them in making an arrest so quickly.

Johnson is in the Edgecombe County jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Drug, robbery charges filed after Pitt County deputy breaks up fight

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Clayton Bauman
A deputy breaking up a fight has led to charges against two people while a third man remains on the run.

News

Man wounded in afternoon Kinston shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police in Kinston are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Crime

Man charged with shooting 15-year-old in Kinston

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston police say the shooting happened on N. Adkin Street around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Crime

Man wounded in afternoon Kinston shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police in Kinston are on the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19: State surpasses 4,000 virus deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday afternoon released new virus statistics.

Coronavirus

Cooper extends Phase 3 reopening for three more weeks

Updated: 4 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper said Phase 3 will be paused for the next three weeks.

News

Kinston license plate agency reopens

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sharon Johnson
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the license plate agency has reopened.

Coronavirus

Five ferry workers test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the employees are under quarantine for at least 14 days.

Weather

Phillip’s Forecast: Warm and rather humid afternoon

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phillip Williams
Warm weather will be with us Wednesday afternoon

Local

Beaufort County woman killed in early morning crash on Highway 264

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 75-year-old woman from Beaufort County died in an early morning crash on Wednesday.