Library removes name of white supremacist from branch

library
library(source: pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Officials say a North Carolina library will remove the name of a former state governor from one of its branches because of his ties to white supremacy.

A Charlotte Mecklenburg Library branch near SouthPark mall is named after Gov. Cameron A. Morrison, who helped lead the white supremacy campaign of 1898. Morrison Regional Library will now be named SouthPark Regional Library.

Library officials said the change was recommended because of Morrison’s racist pass as a leader of the ``Red Shirts,'' a militant arm of the Democratic Party that kept black voters from going to the polls.

Signs will reflect the name change in the coming months.

