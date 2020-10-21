Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, campaigns in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are two weeks away from Election Day so campaigns are making sure to make a stop in North Carolina, a battleground state.

Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff held an early vote mobilization event Uptown and then headed over to an early voting sight at ECU where he talked to voters on the importance of casting your ballot early.

North Carolina has been very popular for both campaigns this election season with President Trump in ENC last week, Jill Biden visiting a couple weeks before and Doug Emhoff as well as Ivanka Trump both in our state Tuesday.

Emhoff stopped at the Believe in Greenville mural Uptown where he said that there are more voters this election season because people are fed up and want things to change in the country.

He said the Biden/Harris campaign wants to help Americans out of a situation that the President put the country in.

He talked about the significance of early voting and what a Biden/Harris campaign means for tackling COVID-19.

Emhoff said the Trump Administration hasn’t taken the virus seriously.

He said the Biden/Harris campaign wants to get PPE to front line workers and tackle this virus in a smart way.

“It’s about wearing a mask, it’s about social distancing and doing all the things that we are supposed to do. But it’s about testing, contact tracing, which they don’t even do at a White House super spreader. It’s about vaccines but only when it’s safe. It’s also about treatment and investing in PPE.”

Emhoff went on to say if the Biden/Harris campaign wins North Carolina, they will win the election.

He also stated that the “Trump Administration is the greatest failure in the history of our country and that the Biden/Harris campaign is for the people.”

“The Biden/Harris campaign is guided by doing what’s right and fixing all of the things that have failed. These are the things that the people want. They want a plan on the coronavirus, they want a plan on healthcare. The Trump Administration is in court right now trying to take healthcare away from folks while pretending they have a plan.”

Emhoff said this is his second trip to North Carolina and wants to encourage people to get out and cast your vote early.

President Trump will visit Gastonia Wednesday while Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be in Asheville and Charlotte.

